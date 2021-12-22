WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Aunt charged with capital murder in the death of her 4-year-old nephew

Jessica Nuñez is charged with capital murder.
Jessica Nuñez is charged with capital murder.(El Paso Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) – A woman in Texas was re-indicted on capital murder charges after her 4-year-old nephew died, according to a news release from the El Paso Police Department.

Police say 31-year-old Jessica Nuñez is accused of injuring her niece and nephew while acting as a caregiver for the children in May.

On May 22, authorities were called to the home in response to reports of an unconscious child.

Police found the little boy with several life-threatening injuries, including a brain injury, a collapsed lung and lacerated liver. He later succumbed to his injuries, but officials did not disclose when the boy died.

His 5-year-old sister was also found with injuries considered to be non-life-threatening.

According to police, Nuñez was initially arrested and charged on May 28 with injuring both children.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Alan Erwin, 44, of Lucedale is accused of injuring a deputy during an early morning chase...
Lucedale man arrested after deputy’s foot run over
USC linebacker Abdul-Malik McClain (42) sits on the bench during the final seconds of the...
JSU linebacker arrested on federal charges of COVID relief fraud
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
A frame grab from a video created by Eley Guild Hardy Architects shows the pedestrian tramway...
Coast Transit pedestrian tramway construction will begin next year in Gulfport
Governor Reeves authorizes one-time hazard pay for state law enforcement officers
Governor Reeves authorizes one-time hazard pay for state law enforcement officers

Latest News

This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
Pfizer pill becomes 1st US-authorized home COVID treatment
covid
What are the COVID-19 concerns ahead of the Mardi Gras crowds?
Interest rates will remain at 0% during that period, and debt collection efforts will be...
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
FILE -Canada defenseman Shea Weber, left, trips over USA forward David Backes during the men's...
NHL announces players won’t be allowed to go to Olympics
Wisconsin Humane Society takes in rescues from Kentucky