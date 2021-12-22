Apartment development temporarily halted in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - In a town hall meeting Tuesday night, the Pascagoula city council voted for a 180-day moratorium that will temporarily halt the new development of any apartment-like housing.

City leaders said Pascagoula accommodates more apartment complexes than any of its surrounding areas, but it’s posing a concern about the potential of oversaturation.

While its neighboring city of Gautier boasts 943 apartment units, officials say Pascagoula has nearly 4,000.

“I think one of the primary reasons is we have so many jobs here, and that’s always a very attractive feature to bring people to our community,” city manager Michael Silverman said. “But with that, comes apartment complexes, and we just want to ensure that we have appropriate facilities available that are kept up and well maintained.”

City leaders said they anticipate receiving more permit applications in the near future.

However, they first want to put more regulation in place like new rules regarding location and design standards for those particular developments.

“We want security. That’s the main thing,” the city’s building official Josh Church said. “The crime is getting bad. The apartment complexes are starting to go down. They’re getting old.”

Church said this moratorium will allow them plenty of time to “investigate, research and develop an appropriate regulatory framework” before it resumes.

