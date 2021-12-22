WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Apartment development temporarily halted in Pascagoula

By Amber Spradley
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - In a town hall meeting Tuesday night, the Pascagoula city council voted for a 180-day moratorium that will temporarily halt the new development of any apartment-like housing.

City leaders said Pascagoula accommodates more apartment complexes than any of its surrounding areas, but it’s posing a concern about the potential of oversaturation.

While its neighboring city of Gautier boasts 943 apartment units, officials say Pascagoula has nearly 4,000.

“I think one of the primary reasons is we have so many jobs here, and that’s always a very attractive feature to bring people to our community,” city manager Michael Silverman said. “But with that, comes apartment complexes, and we just want to ensure that we have appropriate facilities available that are kept up and well maintained.”

City leaders said they anticipate receiving more permit applications in the near future.

However, they first want to put more regulation in place like new rules regarding location and design standards for those particular developments.

“We want security. That’s the main thing,” the city’s building official Josh Church said. “The crime is getting bad. The apartment complexes are starting to go down. They’re getting old.”

Church said this moratorium will allow them plenty of time to “investigate, research and develop an appropriate regulatory framework” before it resumes.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Lauren McDaniel, 31, was arrested Dec. 18 and is charged with two counts of leaving...
Fourth person arrested in May hit-and-run that left two people dead
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Terry Alan Erwin, 44, of Lucedale is accused of injuring a deputy during an early morning chase...
Lucedale man arrested after deputy’s foot run over
Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson
Reward offered for help identifying homicide victim
A local hospital delivered three sets of twins from three different couples last weekend....
Rare set of triplets born in Meridian hospital

Latest News

While the delta variant of COVID-19 is still the dominant strain here on the Coast, doctors...
Delta still dominate in Mississippi, but holiday travel could bring omicron wave
Cookies
Ocean Springs church hosts Sweet Treat Camp
Five Mississippi universities receive grant for teacher retention program.
USM, William Carey among Mississippi universities to receive teacher retention program grant
Doctors discuss what they’re seeing as omicron becomes dominant variant nationwide
Doctors discuss what they’re seeing as omicron becomes dominant variant nationwide