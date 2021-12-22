WLOX Careers
873 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi

No new deaths and 52 new cases were reported in the six lower counties on Wednesday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 873 new cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths in the state Wednesday. The number of new cases is the total reported from 3pm Monday to 3pm Tuesday.

In the six lower counties, 52 new cases were reported in the following counties: Harrison County (28), Jackson County (8), Pearl River County (7), Hancock County (4), Stone County (3), and George County (2). No new deaths were reported.

As of Dec. 21 at 3pm, there have been a total of 525,502 cases and 10,393 deaths reported in Mississippi.

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George512980739
Hancock79091327215
Harrison35,35156553779
Jackson25,11039328541
Pearl River984924421042
Stone3692668814
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 873 new cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths in the state Wednesday.(MSDH)

As of Dec. 20, there were 243 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 85 were in the ICU and 41 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 873 new cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths in the state Wednesday.(MSDH)

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 873 new cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths in the state Wednesday.(MSDH)
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 873 new cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths in the state Wednesday.(MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 47% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated as of Nov. 24. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 873 new cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths in the state Wednesday.(MSDH)
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 873 new cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths in the state Wednesday.(MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5000
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

