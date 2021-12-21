Tuesday’s Forecast

A slight chance for mainly light rain sprinkles for today, mainly in the morning, thanks to a nearby low pressure system in the east Gulf. After today, high pressure will take over our weather pattern causing rain chances to drop to near-zero percent for the rest of the week right through Christmas Day Saturday. Chilly temperatures in the 40s again this morning. Highs today should climb into the mid 50s which would be around 5 degrees warmer than yesterday but still below normal for this time of year. However, a warm up is expected by the second half of this week. And temperatures will reach above-normal values with mild 70s by Christmas Eve Friday and Christmas Day Saturday.

