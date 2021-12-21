WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

‘Plan your gatherings wisely,’ MSDH says amid rising COVID cases

(Pexels.com)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As COVID cases and hospitalizations pick back up, the Mississippi State Department of Health encourages you to keep holiday gatherings small again this year.

Cases and hospitalizations have been “significantly higher” over the past seven days.

MSDH reported 4,370 new cases and 47 new deaths last week between December 14 and 3 p.m. on December 20.

That’s compared to 3,121 new cases and 34 new deaths the prior week.

The state health department also reported 265 new hospitalizations over the last seven days compared to 235 the week before.

“Upcoming holiday gatherings will create conditions for rapid COVID-19 transmission. This is an important time to take special care of your health and the health of others,” MSDH said in a statement.

“Plan your gatherings wisely, keep them small when you can, and gather outdoors as much as possible. Precautions taken now can control the rising trend of infections.”

All Mississippians who are five or older are now eligible for vaccination.

Click here to find a pharmacy or clinic near you.

Click here to see where you can get a booster shot at county health departments or a local vaccination provider.

If you are homebound, you can get help with COVID-19 vaccination by sending an e-mail to COVIDHomebound@msdh.ms.gov.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terry Alan Erwin, 44, of Lucedale is accused of injuring a deputy during an early morning chase...
Lucedale man arrested after deputy’s foot run over
USC linebacker Abdul-Malik McClain (42) sits on the bench during the final seconds of the...
JSU linebacker arrested on federal charges of COVID relief fraud
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
A frame grab from a video created by Eley Guild Hardy Architects shows the pedestrian tramway...
Coast Transit pedestrian tramway construction will begin next year in Gulfport
Governor Reeves authorizes one-time hazard pay for state law enforcement officers
Governor Reeves authorizes one-time hazard pay for state law enforcement officers

Latest News

A video taken by a witness shows first responders working quickly to administer Narcan to a man...
Narcan used to save man’s life after overdose in Waveland parking lot, say police
Let the sunshine in! Dry high pressure takes over our weather for the rest of the week. Click...
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast
A video taken by a witness shows first responders working quickly to administer Narcan to a man...
Narcan used to save man’s life after he overdosed in a Waveland parking lot, say police
After a cold start to the day, it should be sunny & crisp this afternoon with highs in the 60s....
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
While the delta variant of COVID-19 is still the dominant strain here on the Coast, doctors...
Delta still dominate in Mississippi, but holiday travel could bring omicron wave