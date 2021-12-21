Non-profit agency brings Christmas to seniors living alone

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Living alone can be especially difficult during the holiday. For the elderly without family or loved ones, the isolation can take its toll.

One Jackson non-profit agency is making sure residents of two assisted living facilities are not forgotten this Christmas.

“We’re gonna dress up in costumes, and we’re gonna go door to door with their presents,” said Lauren Ladner with the Good Samaritan Center.

The Director of Volunteers is one of Santa’s helpers at the center sorting, labeling, and bagging gifts for seniors who live alone. Last year the non-profit added the elderly to their Christmas donations.

They provide meals to 100 seniors living in the Delhaven and Golden Key Apartments twice a month.

“A lot of these people suffer from isolation and especially in independent living situations such as ours,” said Ladner. “They may not have a regular point of contact for somebody. Such as in a nursing home; you usually have staff that will come in and take care of this person”.

Since November, the organization has contacted each of the seniors, asking them to list what they need, something to wear, something to do, and something to eat. Many ask for small things to make their Christmas bright.

“One of my favorite things is that one of our clients asked for prayer. Another person asked for socks,” said Ladner. “Some people asked for bedding or bathroom linens. a lot of people have asked for that”.

Two hundred donors were Secret Santa providing the presents that filled the warehouse. Tuesday and Wednesday, they will be making deliveries to the seniors and need volunteers.

“They’ve been really excited about that too,” added Ladner. “There was one lady that I said, ‘you’ll need to be in your apartment for this time.’ “And she said, ‘oh, I’ll wait all day if I have to.’”

Contact the Good Samaritan Center at 601-355-6276 if you would like to volunteer to help with gift distributions.

