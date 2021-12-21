WLOX Careers
New Orleans to announce Mardi Gras parade route changes

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, crowds are seen packing Bourbon Street on...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, crowds are seen packing Bourbon Street on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza, File)(Rusty Costanza | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell, city officials, and representatives from two krewes will hold a press conference Tuesday, Dec. 21 to announce parade routes and changes for the upcoming Mardi Gras season.

New Orleans is leading the state in new Omicron cases. Health officials on Monday warned that another surge is knocking at our door.

The city is also facing a police manpower shortage, which could lead to abbreviated routes.

The press conference is scheduled for Dec. 21 at 11 a.m.

In October, the Krewe of Boo’s route was shortened by a dozen blocks due to a security personnel shortage.

The start of parade routes for more than a dozen krewes could change from Jefferson and Magazine to Napoleon and St. Charles Avenue.

Carnival historian Arthur Hardy says the proposition is more than an inconvenience.

“This is a major impact on more than half of the Orleans parish parades,” Hardy said. “[The proposal] shortens the parade route and the experience for riders, it affects businesses along the parade route, and it’s not anything that’s going to be welcomed.”

In a press conference last week to expand the city’s vaccine mandate to include children ages five and up, Cantrell said her office will consider reimplementing an indoor mask mandate as Mardi Gras draws nearer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

