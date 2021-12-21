WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

More travelers, new nursing station at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport

National statistics say more than 109 million people will be traveling over the holidays more...
National statistics say more than 109 million people will be traveling over the holidays more than 50 miles.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -The numbers say it all. National statistics say more than 109 million people will be traveling over the holidays more than 50 miles. That means planes, trains and automobiles. At Gulfport Biloxi International Airport, they’ve already seen a heavy volume of people.

“This is a busy week for us. We’ve already seen full flights, and per TSA numbers, they’ve already seen 2 million people per day for the last three days, which is a record for them in the pandemic times,” said Chaille Munn, Gulfport Biloxi International Airport marketing director.

So far, most of the flights have been on time and they say as far as traveling by air goes, it’s business as usual, including wearing a mask.

“A mask is very important when you’re traveling, and the mandate has been extended until March 18, so you will need your mask while you’re in the airport or on an airplane,” Munn added.

Meanwhile, those traveling with infants and small children have a new airport amenity. The facility now has a nursing station for mothers located on the second floor of the terminal. It’s set up so mothers with infants can have a quieter place to feed infants, change diapers and also help decompress after traveling.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Lauren McDaniel, 31, was arrested Dec. 18 and is charged with two counts of leaving...
Fourth person arrested in May hit-and-run that left two people dead
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Terry Alan Erwin, 44, of Lucedale is accused of injuring a deputy during an early morning chase...
Lucedale man arrested after deputy’s foot run over
Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson
Reward offered for help identifying homicide victim
Around 3 p.m., Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County,
79-year-old Gulfport man killed in Hwy. 53 crash

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 740 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 new deaths...
740 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, crowds are seen packing Bourbon Street on...
Mardi Gras parade routes modified to ‘maximize public safety’
Too chilly for you? A big warm up is coming by this weekend. It will be less crisp and slightly...
Wesley's Tuesday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
Welcome to winter on this shortest day of the year! Longer days are on the way with gradually...
Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast