‘I miss my son’: Late Capt. Jacob Latch honored by Adopt a Firefighter

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - “I miss my son,” said Rickey Latch. “I miss my son more than anything and every day I talk to him.”

Rickey Latch is still mourning the loss of his son and former Pascagoula fire captain, Jacob Latch.

The veteran fireman passed away in October, less than two weeks after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. He was just 39 and left behind a wife and three young children.

Since then, his former coworkers and other donors have raised more than $60,000 to support his family.

“As a father, it touches your soul,” Latch said. “It makes you realize, number one, how much your child is loved. Even though he is a grown man, he’ll always be my baby boy.”

Monday morning, Linda Bock with Adopt a Firefighter paid tribute to the deceased captain by providing lunch and gift cards from area businesses and citizens to his former coworkers.

“We need to honor this man,” Bock said. “He had such a giving heart. He had such a giving heart and giving spirit and that would be a great way to honor him and kind of keep his legacy going.”

Some members of Latch’s former team fought back tears as the late captain’s dad delivered gifts with personalized messages.

“It’s tough,” Latch. “It’s very tough. He would never believe how many people have done things in his honor.”

