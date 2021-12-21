WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Coast Transit pedestrian tramway construction will begin next year in Gulfport

By John Fitzhugh
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coast Transit Authority Board on Monday approved a $16.9 million contract to begin construction next year on a pedestrian bridge across Highway 90 at Jones Park.

The city of Gulfport approved $6.1 million for the project last week.

An additional $11 million is coming from the Federal Transit Administration along with $1 million of Restore Act funds from the Mississippi Development Authority.

The bridge will improve pedestrian safety and make Jones Park more accessible to downtown visitors.

“Any twelve-month period in the city of Gulfport, we’ll probably cross 150,000 people right there,” said Gulfport chief Administrative Officer Leonard Papania. “And to know that we’re moving in a direction where that crossing will become safer is exciting for all of us.”

Architectural renderings show the bridge starting at the ramp that leads to the Mississippi Aquarium from the CTA parking garage. The bridge would cross Highway 90 and split sending pedestrians and bicycles to the east and west while a tram run by CTA would go east.

“People will be parking on the north side, needing to go to the south side and this creates that safe, quick link and we think it will actually be kind of a magnet to bring people down into Jones Park that wouldn’t normally go there,” said Kevin Coggin, executive director of Coast Transit Authority.

The city has talked in the past about commercial development along the Small Craft Harbor waterfront and a desire to connect Jones Park to downtown. This pedestrian bridge would be a big part of that vision.

“It’s really going to help connect what we call the front door of Mississippi to downtown Gulfport and we’re excited about it,” Papania said.

The contract was awarded to Malouf Construction of Greenville. The contract calls for the completion of the project by January 2024.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 3 p.m., Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County,
79-year-old Gulfport man killed in Hwy. 53 crash
Kimberly Lauren McDaniel, 31, was arrested Dec. 18 and is charged with two counts of leaving...
Fourth person arrested in May hit-and-run that left two people dead
Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson
Reward offered for help identifying homicide victim
‘I was about to rob you, but you sang at my grandma’s funeral.’
The discovery of a copper box was made just after 7 a.m. by crew members working to disassemble...
Crews dismantling Lee pedestal may have found 1887 time capsule

Latest News

Two months to the day after Pascagoula Fire Capt. Jacob Latch was laid to rest, his co-workers...
Adopt a Firefighter honors late Capt. Jacob Latch of Pascagoula
There are a lot of things to look forward to for Christmas, and for many, a good Christmas...
LIVE: Coast grocery stores meeting demand for holiday meals
The bridge will improve pedestrian safety and make Jones Park more accessible to downtown...
Coast Transit pedestrian tramway construction will begin next year in Gulfport
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says