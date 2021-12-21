WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

740 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths reported Tuesday in Mississippi

Two new deaths and 45 new cases were reported in the six lower counties on Tuesday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 740 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 new deaths in the state Tuesday. The number of new cases is the total reported from 3pm Sunday to 3pm Monday.

In the six lower counties, 45 new cases were reported in the following counties: Jackson County (18), Harrison County (10), Pearl River County (9), Hancock County (8), Stone County (1), and George County (0). Two new deaths were reported in Harrison County.

As of Dec. 20 at 3pm, there have been a total of 524,629 cases and 10,387 deaths reported in Mississippi.

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George512780739
Hancock79051327215
Harrison35,32356553779
Jackson25,10239328541
Pearl River984224421042
Stone3689668814
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 740 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 new deaths...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 740 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 new deaths in the state Tuesday.(MSDH)

As of Dec. 19, there were 265 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 72 were in the ICU and 37 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 740 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 new deaths...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 740 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 new deaths in the state Tuesday.(MSDH)

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 740 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 new deaths...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 740 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 new deaths in the state Tuesday.(MSDH)
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 740 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 new deaths...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 740 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 new deaths in the state Tuesday.(MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 47% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated as of Nov. 24. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 740 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 new deaths...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 740 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 new deaths in the state Tuesday.(MSDH)
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 740 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 new deaths...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 740 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 new deaths in the state Tuesday.(MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5000
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Lauren McDaniel, 31, was arrested Dec. 18 and is charged with two counts of leaving...
Fourth person arrested in May hit-and-run that left two people dead
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Terry Alan Erwin, 44, of Lucedale is accused of injuring a deputy during an early morning chase...
Lucedale man arrested after deputy’s foot run over
Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson
Reward offered for help identifying homicide victim
Around 3 p.m., Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County,
79-year-old Gulfport man killed in Hwy. 53 crash

Latest News

The omicron variant of the coronavirus is now the dominant strain in the United States,...
US sees 1st confirmed omicron-related death as variant takes over
The charter school shifted to remote learning in the wake of the callouts.
School shifts to remote learning after mass teacher callout over COVID death
The White House confirms a mid-level staffer tested positive for COVID-19, and President Joe...
White House confirms COVID positive staffer
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,434 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 new...
1,434 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths reported over the weekend in Mississippi