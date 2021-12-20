WLOX Careers
SRHS retirees raise concerns over reduced pensions

Jackson County Board of Supervisors meeting
Jackson County Board of Supervisors meeting(Andres Fuentes)
By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Word of Jackson County’s $20 million settlement with financial services company KPMG LLP spread fast among the community. The settlement was tied to the county paying for audits over several years for the Singing River Health System and its failed pension plan.

“The settlement was to recover the damages that the county had suffered as a result of the failed audits,” Jackson County Board Attorney Gary Evans said.

This case was one of several against KPMG, including two cases that pension fund retirees have pending.

“We’re the ones that lost our money, our pension. People from housekeeping, dietary, on up,” health system retiree Barbara Jones said.

Jones was a part of a group of retirees who attended Monday’s supervisor’s meeting looking for answers about where the county’s settlement money would go and if they will see any relief.

However, the board stayed mostly silent.

“I cannot and I would caution the board not to comment on anything that would affect this lawsuit,” Evans said.

That didn’t stop people from asking questions.

“Will you put money in the fund? Will you put money in the fund? Will you put money in the fund?” health system retiree Irby Tillman.

Supervisors reminded retirees the settlement money helps them cover all the expenses the county had in connection to the hospital system’s failed pension plan between 2008 and 2012. Officials say the settlement money is going back to the county by paying off attorneys fees, keeping the hospital from defaulting on bonds and other expenses related to the case. Officials say the county just about breaks even with the funds.

“The county’s goal was to reimburse the county taxpayers for any money it spended,” Jackson County Supervisor Troy Ross said.

Still, retirees ask for more clarification and open doors.

“There are a lot of people that are living paycheck to paycheck and they are hurting by this. We’re not wealthy by any means but we are doing alright,” health system retiree Terry Wise said.

