WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Saints shutout the Bucs for a road victory

Demario Davis and Malcolm Jenkins team up to tackle Leonard Fournette. (Source: Michael Nance)
Demario Davis and Malcolm Jenkins team up to tackle Leonard Fournette. (Source: Michael Nance)(Michael Nance)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints stifled the Bucs offense, and outkicked them on the scoreboard, leading to a 9-0 victory.

Brett Maher hit on field goals from 39, 35, and 42 yards.

New Orleans improved to 7-7 on the season, and now own a two-game winning streak after beating the Jets last week. The Saints are currently the 7th-seed in the NFC playoff race.

Tom Brady is now 0-4 in regular season games against the Saints as the Bucs starting quarterback.

Brady finished the NFC South matchup going 26-of-48 passing, 213 yards, with an interception (C.J. Gardner-Johnson picked him off in the fourth quarter).

The Saints entered the game as an 11.5-point underdog to the Bucs.

Sean Payton missed the contest because of a COVID-19 positive test.

Cam Jordan racked up two sacks in the game, and he forced a fumble. The second sack brought Jordan’s career total to 100.5 sacks.

Jordan’s forced fumble was recovered by Marshon Lattimore. It killed one of Tampa Bay’s strongest drives of the night.

Brady was sacked a total of four times in the game.

Saints will hosts the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football next week. Miami is riding a six-game winning streak.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson
Authorities investigating homicide in Harrison County
Darlene Yarberry’s husband of 41-years was killed when a drunk driver rear-ended him in August...
South Mississippi woman heartbroken after husband of 41 years killed by drunk driver
Around 3 p.m., Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County,
Troopers respond to fatal crash on Hwy 53
‘I was about to rob you, but you sang at my grandma’s funeral.’
Tyler Edwin Matthews, 26 was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault...
Man charged with murder, aggravated assault in Biloxi shooting

Latest News

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on against the New York Jets during an NFL...
Saints Coach Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19
Alvin Kamara scores on a 16-yard TD against the Jets. (Source: Michael Nance)
Alvin Kamara provides huge boost to Saints’ offense
Alvin Kamara scores on a 16-yard TD against the Jets. (Source: Michael Nance)
Duncan: Anything is possible with Kamara
Kevin James stars as Sean Payton in an upcoming Netflix family comedy Home Team, which...
WATCH: Netflix drops trailer for Sean Payton inspired movie ‘Home Team’