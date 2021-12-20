WLOX Careers
Rare set of triplets born in Meridian hospital

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Giving birth to twins is not very common, and triplets are downright rare. Anderson Regional Medical Center is caring for two different sets of twins and a set of triplets.

The hospital delivered three sets of twins from three different couples last weekend. This is the first time the hospital delivered this many twins in one weekend.

Doctors said it also could be the first set of triplets in nearly ten years for Meridian hospitals. The triplets defied every odd, and their parents could not wait to show off their rare boys.

“It is just one of those things. For the past eight months or so, it has been something you have to wrap your mind around. You see these three tiny humans you just made. You basically had them born so quickly and so unexpectedly. We were like dang, now they are here,” said the mother, Meghan McNair.

“My wife never had the first struggle with the pregnancies, which is by itself miraculous,” said the father, Brad McNair.

The couple was able to take one of their sons home, Jesse McNair. Now they are waiting for their other two sons Jacob and Samuel.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

