Gulf system brings showers. Winter feel in the air.

A Gulf rain system brings us a chance for showers today on this final full day of fall. But then high pressure brings a dry stretch of days by midweek which lasts through the upcoming holiday weekend. Temperatures today are cooler than yesterday. This morning will be in the chilly 40s. This afternoon may be able to barely make it into the lower 50s. Expect this cool spell to last for the first half of this week. But, a warm up is expected for the second half of this week which means we can expect a mild and dry Christmas is for 2021 in South MS.

