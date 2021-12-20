Lucedale man arrested after deputy’s foot run over

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A 44-year old Lucedale man is back in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

Terry Alan Erwin is accused of injuring a deputy during an early morning chase Sunday, Dec. 19.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said Erwin was suspected of using counterfeit money at a convenience store on Highway 63 in the Wade community. When the deputy got to the store, Erwin was sitting in his car. Ezell said the deputy asked Erwin to get out but instead Erwin took off, running over the deputy’s foot. The deputy received only minor injuries.

Erwin wrecked the car on the Big Point Road reservoir bridge and jumped into the water. The Northeast Fire Department launched a boat into the water, and Erwin was caught.

Erwin was arrested on felony charges of pursuit and assault on a police officer. Judge Mark Watts set bond at a total of $200,000, but Erwin won’t be able to make bond. Erwin was already on bond through the sheriff’s department for failing to register as a sex offender at the time of this arrest.

Erwin is also wanted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections on an outstanding unrelated warrant.

