Gulfport artist creates colorful murals, logos and more across the Coast

From murals to logos to instruments and canvas, Lucinda’s beautiful work can be found across the Gulf Coast.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Navy veteran, a registered nurse, and the artist behind several murals across the coast, Lucinda L’Enfant is a woman who wears many hats.

The artwork of Lucinda L’Enfant is characterized in part by bright, bold colors and broad brush strokes. From murals to logos to instruments and canvas, Lucinda’s beautiful work can be found across the Gulf Coast.

“What inspires me is seeing people and how they react to the colors,” she said.

Just a little more detail and this one will be done!!! #lucinda808

Posted by Lucinda Perniciaro L'Enfant on Tuesday, December 14, 2021

As a Navy veteran, much of her work is inspired by her time stationed in Hawaii. Now a registered nurse at Memorial Hospital, she says her hobby brings her peace, especially amid the pandemic.

“It’s helped me to be able to get work off my mind and do something beautiful,” said L’Enfant.

A little progress here and there today. #lucinda808

Posted by Lucinda Perniciaro L'Enfant on Sunday, December 5, 2021

Now, thanks in part to a $500 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission, she is able to continue doing what she loves and sharing it with South Mississippi.

“It means the world to me because I’m able to get products maybe that I wouldn’t be able to afford otherwise and be able to experiment with them and produce more art, which is great,” she said.

L’Enfant’s work is displayed along the coast.

“I walked down here this morning, and I saw it, and it’s definitely the coolest piece in the alley,” said Gulfport resident Thomas Hardy as he stopped to snap a photo with his friends in front of the mural at FIshbone Alley.

Today's Progress. #mural #fishbonealley #gulfport #lucinda808

Posted by Lucinda Perniciaro L'Enfant on Saturday, August 29, 2020

“I’m not an art fan or anything, but, you know, it just looked cool, so I did it,” he said.

In Biloxi, her paint spans from Burger Burger to the Maritime Museum. And in Ocean Springs, her latest work graces the wall at Lost Spring Brewing.

“I love it. I think it turned out better than I could’ve imagined,” said Nolan Keith, co-owner of the brewery.

Fantastic beer and customer service! Be sure to check them out in Ocean Springs. I designed this concept. #GetLost #lucinda808 #freshdesigns #craftbeer #local #brewery

Posted by Lucinda Perniciaro L'Enfant on Saturday, December 4, 2021

Keith called on L’Enfant to capture the creativity and community of the neighborhood for the brewery’s logo and bottle labels.

“She’s just done an excellent job with everything we’ve tasked her with,” he said. “Really, really awesome, like creating a brand for us just out of her own hands, I guess. So it’s really cool.”

Mississippi Arts Commission grants are made possible by continued funding from the Mississippi State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information about the arts commission and the grants that are available to Mississippi artists, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

