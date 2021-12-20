Fourth person arrested in May hit-and-run that left two people dead

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A fourth person is now charged in the death of two people who were the victims of a hit-and-run in Gulfport earlier this year.

Gulfport Police say Kimberly Lauren McDaniel, 31, was driving the vehicle that struck a motorcycle early on the morning of May 29, 2021,

Two people on the bike - Cassie Bowman and Jason Stone, both 42 - were thrown off the motorcycle, then left for dead in the road near the intersection of Lorraine and Intraplex Parkway.

Cassie Bowman, pictured left, and Jason Stone, right, were killed after police say a truck struck the motorcycle they were riding then drove off. (Gulfport Police Dept.)

Police have been looking for the dark-colored SUV or information about its driver since the night of the accident, releasing grainy surveillance photos to the public asking for help in identifying it.

McDaniel was the person driving that vehicle, said police on Monday. She was arrested Dec. 18 and is charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing death. Her bond has been set at $500,000.

Police say Kimberly McDaniel, 31, was driving this dark-colored SUV on May 29, 2021, when she allegedly hit a motorcycle, throwing the two riders off the bike and into the roadway. (Gulfport Police)

After McDaniel drove off, authorities say the two victims were hit a second time by a truck driven by 25-year-old Taylor Marie Habina.

According to an affidavit filed shortly after 25-year-old Habina was arrested, officers found a front air dam skirting wrapped around Stone’s body. It was later determined that the auto part belonged to a 2019-2021 Ram 1500. A witness later came forward and gave police information that implicated Habina, said the affidavit.

In a June 9 interview just hours after she was arrested, Habina reportedly confessed to police that she was driving the 2021 Ram 1500 when she realized she had ran over someone that was laying in the road. Habina said she panicked and fled after seeing cops begin to show up, fearing that she would get a DUI because she had been drinking, states the affidavit. She is charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

Taylor Habina, pictured left, and Jason Smith, right, are charged in connection to a fatal hit and run that left two people dead. (Gulfport Police Dept.)

The owner of the Dodge Ram, 46-year-old Jason Smith, was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the hit-and-run, said police. Smith was arrested in June and is charged with one count of accessory after the fact and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Investigators discovered that Habina and Smith attempted to conceal and repair the damage to the vehicle at a local Dodge dealership where they were both employed, said police.

According to the affidavit, Habina told police that she noticed blood on the passenger side of the truck several days after the crime. Smith told her he cleaned it off in order to destroy the physical evidence, she said in the interview with police.

A third employee at the dealership, 39-year-old Josef Murph, was also arrested and charged in June with one count of hindering prosecution after police say he assisted Habina and Smith.

With so many hit-and-runs never solved, police say they are incredibly grateful to the public for coming forward with information that helped them solve this case.

“The tips that were received from the community led to the arrests and a confession. Without those tips, this case may not have been solved. We just really want to thank everyone in the community who helped provide the information needed for us to identify these suspects and arrest them,” said Gulfport Police Public Information Officer Jason Ducre’.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.