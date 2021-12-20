WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Community celebrates retirement of pastor, activist in Gulfport

By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After 31 years as First Missionary Baptist Church’s pastor, Sonny Adolph is getting ready for retirement.

The longtime figure had his final Sunday services this morning in front of an in-person and online crowd.

Friends, family and the congregation all came by to say their goodbyes and wish Pastor Adolph well on his new journey.

The decision to retire did not come easy but the pastor said he’s leaving the church in good and capable hands.

“The plan was to retire after 30 years but with the pandemic hitting and the church world being somewhat unstable with where and how we will continue to exist I didn’t want to leave in such an atmosphere,” said Pastor Adolph.

Pastor Adolph said he is still working on what he wants to do during retirement. But his phone number will not change in case anyone in the community needs to talk to him.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darlene Yarberry’s husband of 41-years was killed when a drunk driver rear-ended him in August...
South Mississippi woman heartbroken after husband of 41 years killed by drunk driver
Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson
Authorities investigating homicide in Harrison County
‘I was about to rob you, but you sang at my grandma’s funeral.’
Around 3 p.m., Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County,
Troopers respond to fatal crash on Hwy 53
Tyler Edwin Matthews, 26 was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault...
Man charged with murder, aggravated assault in Biloxi shooting

Latest News

In just three days, the Christmas for Kentucky drive collected thousands of toys worth...
Biloxi volunteers prepare to deliver toys in Christmas for Kentucky drive
Leaders said they want to show what the building has to offer and how important the rich...
The Broadmoor hosts open house with Christmas party
El Pueblo
Spanish-speaking Santa Claus helps bring Christmas cheer
El Pueblo
Santa Claus habla español para traer alegría navideña