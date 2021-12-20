WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Tornado tears through lobby of Kentucky bank

By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (Gray News) – Dozens of people were killed in the powerful tornado outbreak that tore through several states on the night of Dec. 10, leaving wreckage over hundreds of miles.

Security cameras at FNB Bank captured footage of the storm in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Video shows the front doors of the bank shake as the tornado approaches, just moments before the glass shatters and wind rips through the front lobby of the bank.

At least 92 people have been confirmed dead in connection to these tornadoes.

“Although many lives were spared, we grieve with those who lost loved ones,” FNB Bank said in a post on Facebook. “Buildings and possessions can be replaced, and now we will focus on rebuilding.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 3 p.m., Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County,
79-year-old Gulfport man killed in Hwy. 53 crash
Kimberly Lauren McDaniel, 31, was arrested Dec. 18 and is charged with two counts of leaving...
Fourth person arrested in May hit-and-run that left two people dead
Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson
Authorities investigating homicide in Harrison County
‘I was about to rob you, but you sang at my grandma’s funeral.’
The discovery of a copper box was made just after 7 a.m. by crew members working to disassemble...
Crews dismantling Lee pedestal may have found 1887 time capsule

Latest News

Before you bring a favorite food to the airport for a Christmas or New Year’s celebration, it’s...
TSA shares what holiday items can be carried through security checkpoints
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
Former President Donald Trump was met with boos after revealing he received the COVID-19...
Trump draws some boos for saying he got COVID booster shot
Demario Davis and Malcolm Jenkins team up to tackle Leonard Fournette in the Saints' 9-0...
Saints’ social media team raises trolling game in wake of another upset of Bucs
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results