The Broadmoor hosts open house with Christmas party

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - People at the Broadmoor are finding ways to activate the space by having a Christmas party. Leaders said they want to show what the building has to offer and how important the rich history is behind it.

The event included several meals for people to choose from at food trucks in the area. Everyone’s ears got a treat from getting the chance to listen to local, live Christmas music.

The event also included vendors so people could have the opportunity to watch their favorite drinks form before their eyes. Folks gathered around the music, and told their favorite stories from the Soria city community.

Ronnie Matthew Harris, president of Sacred Roots, said it’s a great way to celebrate historic buildings while getting people together just in time for the holidays.

“Members lived, worked, died in this community and they saw us through some of the most tervalent times,” said Harris. “So, I felt like this was my time to bring the community together. For most people, this time that is supposed to be joyous is actually a depressing time. People are coming out of a COVID environment. Many folks are struggling with disproportionate numbers of poverty, diabetes, hypertension and other elements. So, oftentimes, This time of year, they aren’t feeling as joyous as they should. Again, this is why we come together to build community. We’re mindful of the fact not everyone is living a flourishing of life.”

Organizers said they plan to have a community bike ride at the end of the year, but starting in the Spring they will start quarterly bike rides.

