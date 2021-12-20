Biloxi volunteers prepare to deliver toys in Christmas for Kentucky drive

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi volunteers will be delivering toys to tornado victims in the midwest on Monday.

The effort is called Christmas for Kentucky. Organizers said the drive collection has been overwhelming, and they hope it will help give a little joy in the middle of mass chaos.

Former Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney has been involved in coordinating disaster relief efforts for a long time.

It began in 2012 with Hurricane Sandy.

“We’ve been going ever since,” he said. “Just about every year we make at least one or two trips.”

And his wife, Nancy Boney, has been right there with him helping him coordinate.

“When you are related to Joe Boney, you get voluntold, I’m sorry...volunteered for a lot of things,” she said with a laugh.

But, the effort for those in the wake of the recent tornadoes coordinated by the Biloxi Fire Museum is not about cleaning property. For now, it’s about lifting spirits.

The Christmas for Kentucky toy drive, announced yesterday and continuing through Sunday at 6 p.m., kicked off with a... Posted by City of Biloxi on Thursday, December 16, 2021

“The children are the ones we were concerned about at Christmas time and families just don’t have... I mean, they’re worried about survival right now,” he said.

The joint project with the museum, the Biloxi Fire Department, and the city has been an inspiration in itself.

“From inception this is our quickest ever,” Nancy said.

In three days, thousands of toys worth thousands of dollars were dropped off at each of the city’s fire stations.

“When we went to the stations yesterday to and began picking up the actual items from the stations, it was completely overwhelming,” she said.

The transportation truck is stuffed from back to front and top to bottom.

Volunteers will leave Monday morning and return Thursday with plans to go back after the holidays to help with physical cleanup.

“To be able to get this much in three days is just amazing,” the former chief said. “And it shows what support the community has too.”

Announcing a chance to help make it a special Christmas. Posted by City of Biloxi on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Plans, for now, are to distribute the toys at Dawson Springs, Ky. But that could change at any time.

“We’re not going to give somebody their whole Christmas,” Nancy said. “We’re not going to make everything better. But if we can for one moment provide them with some hope and a little bit of joy, hopefully, a smile on their face, then I think we’ve accomplished our mission.”

And, whether it’s toys or tools, Boney said firefighters are ready to give.

“You know, I’m a firefighter,” he said. “And our job as firefighters is to serve our community. That service doesn’t just turn off when you retire.”

