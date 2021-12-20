WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Texas for missing 14-year-old

Police are looking for a missing Dallas-area teenager believed to have been abducted.
Police are looking for a missing Dallas-area teenager believed to have been abducted.(NCMEC)
By Eric Franklin and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRVIEW, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Texas has issued a statewide Amber Alert for a Dallas-area teenager who is believed to have been abducted.

Hayley Giandoni, 14, stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

KWTX reported she last was seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and camouflage leggings.

Hayley last was seen at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, in the 100 block of Stone Hinge Drive in Fairview, Texas.

The alert shared by the Texas Department of Public Safety contains no information about her abductor.

Anyone with any information should call Fairview police at (972) 886-4211.

Copyright 2021 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darlene Yarberry’s husband of 41-years was killed when a drunk driver rear-ended him in August...
South Mississippi woman heartbroken after husband of 41 years killed by drunk driver
Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson
Authorities investigating homicide in Harrison County
‘I was about to rob you, but you sang at my grandma’s funeral.’
Around 3 p.m., Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County,
Troopers respond to fatal crash on Hwy 53
Tyler Edwin Matthews, 26 was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault...
Man charged with murder, aggravated assault in Biloxi shooting

Latest News

After 31 years as First Missionary Baptist Church’s pastor, Sonny Adolph is getting ready for...
Community celebrates retirement of Gulfport pastor, community activist
Leaders said they want to show what the building has to offer and how important the rich...
The Broadmoor hosts open house with Christmas party
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes past Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during...
NBA postpones 5 more games; Young, Vogel enter protocols
Chilly and cloudy tonight. Staying cool on Monday.
Taylor's Sunday Evening First Alert Forecast