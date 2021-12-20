Actor Josh Duhamel to reign as Bacchus in 2022

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Actor Josh Duhamel will reign as Bacchus in the Mardi Gras parade scheduled to roll the night of Feb. 27, the Krewe of Bacchus announced Monday (Dec. 20).

“I have always loved the spirit and culture of New Orleans,” Duhamel said in a statement announcing the selection. “Reigning as Bacchus is a once-in-a-lifetime experience my family and I will always remember.”

Duhamel, 49, is a North Dakota native best known for his six-season starring run on the NBC crime drama “Las Vegas” and the sci-fi action films “Transformers: The Last Knight” and “Transformers: “Dark of the Moon.” He most recently starred in the Netflix original series adaptation of the comic book series “Jupiter’s Legacy,” and will star alongside Renee Zellweger in the upcoming NBC series “The Thing About Pam” that premieres March 8, nine days after the Krewe of Bacchus parade.

“We at Bacchus are so excited to once again present a first-class parade with the legendary Josh Duhamel, a fabulous king who is already destined to be a crowd favorite,” Krewe of Bacchus Captain Clark Brennan said. “After a tough two years, the citizens of New Orleans and our visitors from around the world are ready to celebrate. We are also committed to supporting our local musicians who have been struggling.”

The theme of Bacchus’ 2022 parade is “From the Heart,” which will be portrayed on 21 themed floats, including Braveheart, Queen of Hearts, Eat Your Heart Out, Purple Heart and Young At Heart. Specialty throws will include light-up shoelaces, socks, silicone cups, glass beads, sunglasses, flip-flops, selfie lights and toothbrushes, the Krewe said.

The Krewe of Bacchus was launched in 1968 and traditionally rolls the Sunday night before Fat Tuesday. The krewe features more than 1,600 members and 32 superfloats.

