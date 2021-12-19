WLOX Careers
Troopers respond to fatal crash on Hwy 53

Around 3 p.m., Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County,
(Gray)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man is dead after a wreck in Harrison County Friday.

Around 3 p.m., Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County,

Troopers said a 2003 Toyota Corolla was traveling south on the highway when the driver hit 79-year-old Lonny Higdon of Gulfport, who was crossing the roadway.

Higdon was airlifted to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

On Friday, December 17, 2021, at approximately 3 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County involving a pedestrian. A 2003 Toyota Corolla driven by Byron Ladner, 18, Pass Christian, MS, traveled south on Highway 53 when it collided with Lonny Higdon, 79, of Gulfport, MS, crossing the roadway. Lonny Higdon was airlifted to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

