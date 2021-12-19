Troopers respond to fatal crash on Hwy 53

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man is dead after a wreck in Harrison County Friday.

On Friday, December 17, 2021, at approximately 3 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County involving a pedestrian. A 2003 Toyota Corolla driven by Byron Ladner, 18, Pass Christian, MS, traveled south on Highway 53 when it collided with Lonny Higdon, 79, of Gulfport, MS, crossing the roadway. Lonny Higdon was airlifted to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

