WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Spanish-speaking Santa Claus helps bring Christmas cheer

El Pueblo
El Pueblo(Andres Fuentes)
By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Before making his annual trip around the world, Santa Claus stopped by El Pueblo’s Biloxi office, eager to meet some of South Mississippi’s immigrant families.

One by one, children lined up for photos next to St. Nick, and many were shocked to learn that he could speak Spanish, just like them.

“I love them seeing Santa speaking Spanish. That is absolutely great. We want our kids to (not) lose their native language,” El Pueblo Access Language Programs Director Allison Hanson said.

The idea behind the day was to make sure Spanish-speaking families could enjoy holiday traditions without any language barriers.

“You know, you’re growing up, you never see a Santa Claus that speaks Spanish or different languages. So the more comfortable you can make the kid and the family, the better it is,” Anderson Esquilin said.

Esquilin is a part of an Ingalls Shipbuilding group called HOLA, Hispanic Outreach and Leadership Alliance. The organization partnered with El Pueblo for the Santa meet-and-greet by holding a toy drive at their workplace. Organizers say about 60 shipbuilders donated more than 200 presents for the children.

“A little bit goes a long way. So if everyone does a little, nobody has to do a lot. It just represents how good the type of people are at Ingalls,” HOLA Communications Chair Robert Santos said.

HOLA members said they are excited to do more community events like this in the future.

“This group kind of brings everybody together,” Esquilin said.

El Pueblo hopes to continue its work with families who need them the most.

“Our immigrant families need to know that they are not alone and they are in fact not alone. We are here for affection, love, support with all of the programs El Pueblo holds throughout the year,” Hanson said.

El Pueblo is still looking for physical and monetary donations to help South Mississippi immigrant families. If you wish to help, visit their website.

Para leer este artículo en español, haga clic aquí.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darlene Yarberry’s husband of 41-years was killed when a drunk driver rear-ended him in August...
South Mississippi woman heartbroken after husband of 41 years killed by drunk driver
Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson
Authorities investigating homicide in Harrison County
‘I was about to rob you, but you sang at my grandma’s funeral.’
Tyler Edwin Matthews, 26 was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault...
Man charged with murder, aggravated assault in Biloxi shooting
The discovery of a copper box was made just after 7 a.m. by crew members working to disassemble...
Crews dismantling Lee pedestal may have found 1887 time capsule

Latest News

El Pueblo
Santa Claus habla español para traer alegría navideña
Drivers came bright and early to the Isiah Fredericks Community Center to support the annual...
Gulfport celebrates sixth annual Community Christmas Drive
WOW Book and Toy Store in Gulfport promotes the message of Kwanzaa all year long by giving...
Gulfport book store promotes message of Kwanzaa throughout the year
After hosting a toy drive for about two months leading up to Christmas, a volunteer group in...
Pascagoula group gives away bags of Christmas toys to families in need