Mississippi food truck to feed tornado victims on Christmas

(Source: WMC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUPELO, Miss. - A Mississippi couple plans to take their food truck to tornado-slammed Kentucky to serve meals to families on Christmas.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Tupelo restaurant owners Johnny Cook and Jennifer Brignac have a food truck designed to feed first responders and victims at disaster sites.

On Christmas Eve, they plan to drive 250 miles to Murray, Kentucky. At least 75 people in Kentucky died in the tornados that swept through the state.

The food truck’s Christmas menu will be homemade fried turkey, chicken and dressing, vegetables and rolls. The couple is asking for handwritten Christmas cards to give out with every meal. Their goal is to feed 250.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

