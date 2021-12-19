Gulfport celebrates sixth annual Community Christmas Drive

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers came bright and early to the Isiah Fredericks Community Center to support the annual community Christmas drive-thru.

Harrison County Board of supervisor member Kent Jones said he, along with workers spent the whole week putting goodie bags together for the event.

Jones said that each goodie bag had fruit, candy, and a hot chocolate packet. He also said since he’s been in office, the turnout has grown every year.

He’s glad to see how much people anticipate the event.

“The kids look forward to it and we look forward to it as well. It’s just a good thing to do for the community. We welcome everyone to come in and have a good time,” said Jones.

Jones explained that he decided to have the event outside of the center for COVID-19 safety, but he’s hopeful that will change for future events.

“Being that it’s raining and so forth we decided to do a drive-thru. Hopefully, once we get COVID under our belts then we could bring it in house like we have been doing in the past so we could do a lot more different things,” said Jones.

Resident Rose McCray and her granddaughter Tristan came to the event to support.

McCray said her love for the city has always been deeply rooted, especially since community members always look out for each other.

“Some kids and families can’t afford this. By them coming by here they get to come by here and get a little something to enjoy,” said McCray. “They’ll enjoy it today if they don’t have anything for Christmas.”

Phyllis Johnson said that it was her first time coming to the event. She said between the volunteering and Christmas decorations, she can’t choose which she enjoys more.

“I think it’s nice. We were looking forward to it. I told my mom, ‘Mom hurry up we have to get the kids up here,’” said Johnson, “Just look at the Santa Claus and reindeer. When I see stuff like that it just puts joy in my heart.”

McCray said seeing the decorations is a plus, but the volunteering that goes behind it reinforces what the giving season is all about

“People helping people and love for them. A lot of them don’t even know what love is, so they’re showing it today.”

Organizers packed more than 200 goodie bags for the event.

