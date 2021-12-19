WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Gulfport book store promotes message of Kwanzaa throughout the year

WOW Book and Toy Store in Gulfport promotes the message of Kwanzaa all year long by giving...
WOW Book and Toy Store in Gulfport promotes the message of Kwanzaa all year long by giving young people a chance to see themselves in the stories they read.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Believe it or not, Christmas Day is one week away But it will be just the start of the week-long, gift-giving celebration of Kwanzaa.

For one book store in Gulfport, Kwanzaa is a good selling point, but the inspiration the holiday brings goes way beyond making a profit.

WOW Book and Toy Store in Gulfport may be small, but owner Tonisha Kimble is hoping its impact will be huge.

“We’re only 100 square feet, but we pack it,” she said with a smile.

In fact, the shelves are jammed with fiction and non-fiction books and toys, all designed to promote diversity, particularly for young readers.

She started a website in 2017, and created this store in July. Kimble wanted the physical space to help market online sales and to make it all more personal.

“I’ve been really surprised considering the fact that we don’t have any foot traffic in this area,” she said. “People have found us and come out. Our website is growing. Our social media is growing. So, it’s been really well received.”

The Christmas season and Kwanzaa create good selling points for this time of year.

“It’s been good,” Kimble said. “I think this time around, people are more culturally aware and wanting different types of materials for their kids.”

For her, Kwanzaa, which goes from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, is an extension of the Christmas holidays.

“It’s more so an African-American, African-inspired celebration around the holidays,” she said. “It’s a response to the consumerism of Christmas. It’s really about celebrating community celebrating family, being together.”

And she wants her little corner of the world to help make that happen all year long by giving young people a chance to see themselves in the stories they read.

“I just want our kids to know that there are people out there that love them, that support them,” she said. “There are people out there who are writing stories that speak to you. Whatever you’re interested in, just know you can do it.”

The store, located at 1520 29th Street, suite 3 in Gulfport, is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, check out the store’s website. The email is info@wowbookandtoy.com.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson
Authorities investigating homicide in Harrison County
Tyler Edwin Matthews, 26 was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault...
Man charged with murder, aggravated assault in Biloxi shooting
Darlene Yarberry’s husband of 41-years was killed when a drunk driver rear-ended him in August...
South Mississippi woman heartbroken after husband of 41 years killed by drunk driver
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
Saints’ Glenn Foster was strangled before in-custody death, autopsy reveals
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on against the New York Jets during an NFL...
Saints Coach Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

After hosting a toy drive for about two months leading up to Christmas, a volunteer group in...
Pascagoula group gives away bags of Christmas toys to families in need
Gulfport celebrates sixth annual Christmas Drive
Gulfport celebrates sixth annual Community Christmas Drive
Family of healthcare workers displays over 100,000 Christmas lights to bring joy
Family of healthcare workers displays over 100,000 Christmas lights to bring joy
After hosting a toy drive for about two months leading up to Christmas, a volunteer group in...
Pascagoula group gives away bags of Christmas toys to families in need