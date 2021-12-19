Gulfport book store promotes message of Kwanzaa throughout the year

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Believe it or not, Christmas Day is one week away But it will be just the start of the week-long, gift-giving celebration of Kwanzaa.

For one book store in Gulfport, Kwanzaa is a good selling point, but the inspiration the holiday brings goes way beyond making a profit.

WOW Book and Toy Store in Gulfport may be small, but owner Tonisha Kimble is hoping its impact will be huge.

“We’re only 100 square feet, but we pack it,” she said with a smile.

In fact, the shelves are jammed with fiction and non-fiction books and toys, all designed to promote diversity, particularly for young readers.

She started a website in 2017, and created this store in July. Kimble wanted the physical space to help market online sales and to make it all more personal.

“I’ve been really surprised considering the fact that we don’t have any foot traffic in this area,” she said. “People have found us and come out. Our website is growing. Our social media is growing. So, it’s been really well received.”

The Christmas season and Kwanzaa create good selling points for this time of year.

“It’s been good,” Kimble said. “I think this time around, people are more culturally aware and wanting different types of materials for their kids.”

For her, Kwanzaa, which goes from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, is an extension of the Christmas holidays.

“It’s more so an African-American, African-inspired celebration around the holidays,” she said. “It’s a response to the consumerism of Christmas. It’s really about celebrating community celebrating family, being together.”

And she wants her little corner of the world to help make that happen all year long by giving young people a chance to see themselves in the stories they read.

“I just want our kids to know that there are people out there that love them, that support them,” she said. “There are people out there who are writing stories that speak to you. Whatever you’re interested in, just know you can do it.”

The store, located at 1520 29th Street, suite 3 in Gulfport, is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, check out the store’s website. The email is info@wowbookandtoy.com.

