Chilly and cloudy tonight

By Taylor Graham
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
What a difference a day makes! It has been much cooler today, and we’re going to stay chilly tonight. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 40s by Monday morning. The sky will stay cloudy, and we’ll keep a breeze from the north and northeast.

A low pressure system moving south of us may bring a few light showers on Monday. We’re going to see more cloud cover, and it will be a struggle to warm up past 50. Some cloud cover and rain will linger into Tuesday morning. If the clouds clear by Tuesday afternoon, we’ll warm up into the upper 50s.

It will be clear and cold by Wednesday morning with lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday afternoon will be sunny and cool with highs in the low 60s. We’ll warm up on Thursday into the mid 60s. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be sunny and warm. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

