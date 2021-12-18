Widening of Landon Road getting closer to reality in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - We have been talking about this project for years now. Something like this just takes a long time to develop.

But finally, we could be seeing the first step toward an eventual widening of Landon Road early next year.

Nate Hodum has to navigate Landon Road congestion every day in his commute to and from work. And he really can’t avoid it.

“There’s really not a way unless you want to go out of the way,” he said.

And it can be frustrating.

“It can be, depending on the time of day and how congested it is,” said the Pass Christian resident. “But I mean usually, nine times out of 10, it’s pretty rough right here.”

He worries about holiday travel.

“Hopefully, good Lord willing, there won’t be accidents from people out of town who don’t really know the area and not familiar with how rough this part can be,” Hodum added.

Katie Hardy has to commute to her job at Sport Clips every day as well with a high irritation level.

“It’s 10 out of 10 especially at midday because it gets backed up completely to the point where you can’t even turn,” she said. “And, so, you go in cycle through the light and you can never get through.”

Gulfport officials said work should begin right after the new year. The city has one more property to acquire, which should be finished in the next few weeks.

Once the city owns that property, right of way and utility work will begin, and then the widening project will go out for bid. Actual road work could begin in about six to eight months.

That would be good for people and business.

“For sure,” Hardy said. “Some of our clients complain that it’s really hard for them to get in and park. I think that will help everybody, really, because we’ve got a new Crumbl Cookies over here, that brings in a lot of traffic. So, it’s a very busy shopping center.”

This is an MDOT project through the Gulf Regional Planning Commission, and it will cost about $4.5 million.

The city will take the widening to Coleman Road, which is where the county will begin their widening project.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.