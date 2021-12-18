WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Trademark tussle: Ole Miss objects to similar New Miss logo

The top t-shirt is emblazoned with one of the University of Mississippi's logos, while the...
The top t-shirt is emblazoned with one of the University of Mississippi's logos, while the bottom shirt, a New Miss product, sports a logo nearly identical to the university's ubiquitous Ole Miss brand, as photographed Nov. 9, 2021 in Jackson, Miss. The university objects to the trademark application filed by the person marketing the New Miss brand. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A photographer is trying to trademark a “New Miss” logo that’s nearly identical to the Ole Miss logo used by the University of Mississippi.

Suzi Altman has been selling New Miss merchandise for more than a year. She says she’s trying to raise money to preserve the legacy of James Meredith.

In 1962, Meredith became the first Black student to enroll at the University of Mississippi. Attorneys for the university are objecting to Altman’s trademark application.

They say it is “confusingly similar” to the Ole Miss logo. The 88-year-old Meredith wears both the Ole Miss and the New Miss logo in public appearances.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson
Authorities investigating homicide in Harrison County
Tyler Edwin Matthews, 26 was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault...
Man charged with murder, aggravated assault in Biloxi shooting
Darlene Yarberry’s husband of 41-years was killed when a drunk driver rear-ended him in August...
South Mississippi woman heartbroken after husband of 41 years killed by drunk driver
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
Saints’ Glenn Foster was strangled before in-custody death, autopsy reveals
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on against the New York Jets during an NFL...
Saints Coach Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Judge Vanessa Harris
La. Supreme Court appoints first African American judge, Southern alum to replace Odinet in Lafayette City Court
Foggy and warm this morning. Showers and storms possible later today.
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
‘I was about to rob you, but you sang at my grandma’s funeral.’
Family of healthcare workers displays over 100,000 Christmas lights to bring joy
Family of healthcare workers displays over 100,000 Christmas lights to bring joy