South Mississippi woman heartbroken after husband of 41 years killed by drunk driver

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Darlene Yarberry’s husband of 41-years was killed when a drunk driver rear-ended him in August of 2020.

“Gary was full of life. He truly, truly loved people.”

At the time of the crash, Gary Yarberry, 64, was on his way to fill in as a pastor at the Gulf Coast Family Church of the Nazarene. While riding on his motorcycle, he slowed down for an upcoming traffic light. And that’s where Darlene said the unthinkable happened to her husband.

“The gentleman coming behind him was doing about 57 miles per hour and rear-ended him. My husband and his bike wrecked for about 400 yards before it came to rest,” said Darlene.

The crash’s impact threw Yarberry several feet into the air, knocking his helmet off his head.

Jimmie Martin, Jr was arrested after the wreck. Officers on the scene said they could smell alcohol on Martin’s breath and found an open beer in his car.

He suffered a severe brain injury and spent ten days in the hospital fighting for his life before he died. For Darlene, life will never be the same.

“I never thought I would go through my later years of life alone. I always thought we would grow old together,” said Darlene. “There is a hurt there that will never go away. And for it to be a senseless decision, and careless decision makes it even worse.”

Blood tests would eventually show Martin’s blood-alcohol level was 0.12%, an hour and a half after the crash. Martin was sentenced to 20-years for Yarberry’s death, but that brings little comfort to his wife.

“I don’t think there is any way I could ever be happy because that day not only was my life and my family’s lives hurt, but the gentleman’s family was hurt, too,” said Darlene.

Gary leaves behind three children who have missed him at births, birthdays, and weddings. His loss also reaches into the community he served.

Darlene wants anyone thinking about getting behind the wheel while under the influence to think about the lives they could impact by doing so.

“It’s not worth putting yourself through that, it’s not worth putting your family through that, and it’s sure not worth going to prison over.”

