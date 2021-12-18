WLOX Careers
Shoppers out looking for last-minute deals in Ocean Springs

By John Fitzhugh
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - There are seven shopping days until Christmas, eight if you count tonight.

That means this weekend will be one of your last chances to get some last-minute presents to put under the tree.

“People are very happy,” owner of Miner’s Toy Store Merileigh Furr.

And well they should. It’s a week before Christmas and all through Ocean Springs shoppers are busy looking for special gifts, and merchants are busy ringing up sales.

“And that’s a good thing, it’s the magic of Christmas,” said Furr.

Minor’s Toy Store is one of the constants of a Mississippi Coast Christmas offering items that can’t be found anywhere else. That uniqueness is what draws people to shop here.

“Lee Tracy’s, Gina’s, or course Minor’s and Mimi Rinky you find all kind of great things and very personal things.” said resident Caroline Knight.

And personal service you won’t find online.

“We’ve got kitty cats and puppy dogs and puzzles and games,” said Furr. “It’s good. Good stuff.”

And it wouldn’t be Christmas without a bicycle under the tree...and the Head Bike Nerd at Tri-hard sports is ready to help you with that.

“We’re actually stocked up with bikes which is an amazing thing in today’s supply-chain world,” said Duncan Perkins, owner of Tri Hard Sports. “We even have kids bikes, the whole nine. I way over-bought kids bikes this years just so we wouldn’t have any disappointed kiddos on Christmas morning.”

Knight explained that buying local helps everybody:

“We like to support local because they support our schools...it’s kind of a group effort,” said Knight.

And for Furr, the feeling is mutual.

“We love taking care of our local people. that’s our priority, taking care of our community,” said Furr.

