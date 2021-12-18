WLOX Careers
Mississippi training inmates for welding careers

A new program at Mississippi prisons will give inmates more opportunities for a high-paying...
A new program at Mississippi prisons will give inmates more opportunities for a high-paying career in welding after serving their time.(MDOC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. - A new program will give Mississippi inmates more opportunities for a high-paying career after serving their time.

Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain and staff on Friday unveiled a Mobile Welding Training Center in Jackson.

The 53-foot-long, 18-wheel trailer houses eight high-tech welding simulators where inmates can train for welding careers.

And, since the unit is mobile, it will be moved around for use at all the state’s correctional facilities. The state’s Re-Entry Programs deputy commissioner, Pedro Moreno, said both men and women are eligible.

It’s starting at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, where about 100 women have applied so far. After training is complete and the inmates are paroled, the corrections department will help with job placement.

