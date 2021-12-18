WLOX Careers
Ingalls workers receive bonus payments, help boost Pascagoula economy

By Josh Jackson
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula merchants can breathe a bit easier knowing there’s labor peace at Ingalls for the next four years. It’s a win-win for union workers and neighborhood cash registers.

Earlier this month, union workers made a decision to extend their contract with Ingalls Shipbuilding. It includes a wage increase over the next three years. Terms of that extension also include two $2,500 bonus payments.

The first payment went out this week and that’s having a positive economic impact at businesses in Pascagoula like Wayne Lee’s.

“It’s a big push when they get the money,” said store manager Michael Harris. “That means there will be extra money so that they can get the things that they need. We’re going to try and keep the store stocked so that they can get the things that they need.”

However, employees would not get a raise until March 2023 when salaries would see a 2.5% increase, or about 70 cents, followed by a 2.5% increase in 2024 and a 3% increase in 2025.

Healthcare and retirement plans would not see any change.

