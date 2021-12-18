Foggy this morning. Showers and storms likely this evening.

The fog is pretty thick this morning along the coast. A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in effect until 10 AM. It’s going to be very warm and muggy today with highs in the mid 70s. Hit or miss showers are expected late this morning and into the afternoon. A cold front moving in this evening will bring scattered showers and storms. The overall risk for severe weather is low, but a few strong wind gusts, small hail and an isolated tornado are possible.

The front will pass through late tonight, and it will turn much cooler by Sunday. Morning lows will be in the low 50s. We’ll stay mostly cloudy on Sunday, and we’ll struggle to reach 60 in the afternoon. Monday will be even cooler. Highs will be in the mid 50s, and a few showers are possible. Tuesday will stay cool with highs in the upper 50s. The rain and cloud cover will gradually clear out.

Sunshine will return on Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. We’ll be in the mid to upper 60s by Thursday. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look dry, but warm with highs in the low 70s.

