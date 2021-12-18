Avoiding fires during the holiday season

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This time of year typically sees an uptick in house fires.

With extra electricity being put out due to space heaters, Christmas trees and lights, electrical fires can become prevalent.

In addition, with many families cooking for the holidays, many kitchen fires can spark up as well.

“Most of them start with Christmas trees this time of year, especially with Christmas right around the corner,” said Petal Assistant Fire Chief Marion Sims. “This time of year, especially with the weather the way it is, where it’s hot and cold, it does put a strain on the electrical systems in your home.”

“If you are going to use electric heaters or space heaters in your home, we recommend you make sure that they are in an area where they are not near anything combustible,” said Ellisville Fire Chief Kyle Brooks. “You keep a very close watch on them and make sure to use approved extension cords that can handle the amps those heaters draw.”

It is always best to keep an extinguisher in your home to combat light fires.

“Most fire departments have a public safety education department for businesses and things like that, that would be more than happy. I know we do here at Petal,” said Sims. “We’d be more than happy to do fire extinguisher training and or demonstration.”

