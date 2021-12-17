New crime lab to combat fentanyl coming to Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Drug enforcement officials tell us fentanyl use is becoming a growing problem both in Jackson County, and across the state. Now, they’re sharing details on a new tool that could potentially save lives.

It’s a drug that’s killing more people than COVID in one coast community and tonight, we’re learning new details in a plan to stop it.

The South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team tells WLOX News fentanyl is becoming a growing problem on the coast. And a major step to cracking down on that problem begins with a first-of-its-kind crime lab coming to Pascagoula in early 2022.

This reality was heightened following drug raids at two homes in Jackson County that ended in multiple arrests. The raid in Moss Point ended with officers confiscating several bags of pills, along with two pill presses. One person was arrested at the Rose Road raid. Three people were also arrested during the raid in Pascagoula.

Fentanyl is now laced in multiple drugs and is much more powerful than heroin. Fentanyl use has also led to an increase in overdoses. Jackson County has gone from less than 5 overdoses a year in 2018 to now 141 in the past year.

To put that in perspective, more people have died from overdosing than COVID-19 in Jackson County in the past year.

This isn’t the first time that law enforcement officers alerted the community about a fentanyl crisis on the Coast. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer previously told WLOX News that fentanyl-induced deaths are increasing in the county, becoming what he calls an epidemic.

“They’ve almost shut our country down because of COVID and 141 overdose deaths is just as many COVID deaths we had in this county last year. We knew when the heroin started showing up, the fentanyl would show up shortly after,” said Narcotics Director Joseph Nicholson. “They press pills with fentanyl, they lace meth with fentanyl, they put it in cocaine. Anything to make it more powerful. "

Nicholson said the crime lab will open in approximately three months.

