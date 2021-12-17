WLOX Careers
Mississippi man pleads guilty to pointing lasers at FedEx planes

Laser pointers are a troubling trend that government officials say can disorient and temporarily blind pilots.(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Mississippi man has pleaded guilty to pointing a green laser at FedEx airplanes flying into Memphis International Airport in Tennessee.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Memphis says Eugene Conrad faces a sentence of up to five years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to aiming a laser pointer at aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration told the FBI in July that airplanes flying into the airport were being hit in the cockpit by a green laser coming from Hardeman County, Tennessee, and Benton County, Mississippi.

Officials reported 49 strikes, mainly on FedEx airplanes, from January to July. Conrad is from Michigan City, Mississippi.

