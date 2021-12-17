WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Guardians minor league catcher dies suddenly in Miami

The Cleveland Guardians say minor league catcher Andrés Meléndez died Thursday in Miami.
The Cleveland Guardians say minor league catcher Andrés Meléndez died Thursday in Miami.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians say minor league catcher Andrés Meléndez died Thursday in Miami. He was 20. The team said Meléndez died suddenly. There was no immediate word on the cause of death. The Venezuela native began his career with Milwaukee’s organization in 2018. He spent two seasons between the Brewers’ Dominican Summer and Arizona League teams before he was acquired in a trade by Cleveland in 2019. Meléndez spent the 2021 season at Low-A Lynchburg, appearing in 73 games.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses told police the victim was walking eastbound on the railroad tracks and did not...
29-year-old man killed in fatal Ocean Springs train crash
Witnesses: Woman shot on Beasley Road
Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot multiple times on Beasley Road
Ashley Sadler is a single mother of four and a server at Phoenicia's in downtown Ocean Springs....
‘I’m just in awe’: Servers at Coast restaurant surprised with generous $2,000 tip
Highway 90 in Biloxi is back open after a traffic accident Thursday morning caused the...
Hwy. 90 in Biloxi back open after traffic accident
A photo taken by a student Wednesday that appeared to show a firearm at Gulfport High was not...
Gulfport High: Social media photo of gun was prop for class

Latest News

Policemen and firefighters gather near a building where a fire broke out in Osaka, western...
27 feared dead in building fire in Osaka
In this screen grab police body cam video is shown in court on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at...
Potter expected on stand as trial in Wright death nears end
FILE - A worker passes a Dominion Voting ballot scanner while setting up a polling location at...
Delaware judge rejects Fox News motion to dismiss lawsuit
FILE - Actor Chris Noth poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Independent Film...
Chris Noth accused of sexual assaults; actor denies claims