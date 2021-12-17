WLOX Careers
Gautier’s Bryson Hurst signs with Ole Miss

By Blake Brannon
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier’s Bryson Hurst, a sour-star offensive lineman, put pen to paper Thursday to further his academic and athletic career at Ole Miss with Lane Kiffin and the Rebels.

Bryson has been a force on the Gautier offensive line and believes he’ll fit in well in Oxford.

Hurst had a number of power five offers including from Mississippi State and Southern Miss but with the recruiting process finally over and his decision made, Hurst says it’s like a huge weight was lifted off his shoulders.

He also says his coach Marc High was crucial in his recruiting process.

”He’s the one that brought me around to Ole Miss I was barely getting recruited at all and coach High helped with that a lot,” said Hurst. I’m ready for the family feeling and I got that a little bit on my official visit but I’m just ready to play.

“He’s been here from the beginning since we started this,” said High. “To see his dreams and where he started to where he’s at now and to see the things he’s done for this school and in this community, it’s been a great thing to watch.”

Hurst will join Moss Point’s Larry Simmons up in Oxford in the fall.

