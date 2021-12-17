Friday’s Forecast

A mild morning will lead to a warm afternoon with highs again in the 70s. Some of us are waking up to dense fog developing across parts of South MS. Take your raincoat because there will be a chance for showers, mainly after noon. Can’t rule out a thunderstorm or two. Tomorrow will bring a likely round of showers with a chance for thunderstorms too. A cold front will arrive by tomorrow night, bringing cooler temperatures by Sunday. The cool spell will linger into the first half of next week.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.