WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Friday’s Forecast

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:44 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A mild morning will lead to a warm afternoon with highs again in the 70s. Some of us are waking up to dense fog developing across parts of South MS. Take your raincoat because there will be a chance for showers, mainly after noon. Can’t rule out a thunderstorm or two. Tomorrow will bring a likely round of showers with a chance for thunderstorms too. A cold front will arrive by tomorrow night, bringing cooler temperatures by Sunday. The cool spell will linger into the first half of next week.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses: Woman shot on Beasley Road
Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot multiple times on Beasley Road
Witnesses told police the victim was walking eastbound on the railroad tracks and did not...
29-year-old man killed in fatal Ocean Springs train crash
Highway 90 in Biloxi is back open after a traffic accident Thursday morning caused the...
Hwy. 90 in Biloxi back open after traffic accident
Joshua Garcia (Photo Source: Geary County Sheriff's Office, Kansas)
Biloxi man pleads guilty to triple murder at Jackson pawn shop
Woman sells neighbor’s SUV to ‘We Buy Junk Cars,’ could face felony

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Dense Fog Friday morning, scattered thunderstorms by afternoon
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Dense fog again tonight
Eric's First Alert Forecast 12.16.21
Dense Fog Friday morning, thunderstorms possible in the afternoon
Carrie's 5 PM First Alert Forecast
Carrie's 5 PM First Alert Forecast