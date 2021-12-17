WLOX Careers
Flying for holidays? Here are some tips to travel safe for Christmas

By John Fitzhugh
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Holiday travel can be hectic and the Travel Security Administration is offering some travel safety tips to help keep your trip on track.

Most people know about the 311 rule restricting liquids, gels and aerosols but many people still try to bring prohibited items on the plane. The holiday travel season is upon us and the Transportation Security Administration wants everyone to remember.

“Make sure that they know what’s in their suitcase before they head to the airport,” said Sari Koshetz, Transportation Security Administration.

A surprising array of potential weapons are confiscated every day at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, including those taken in just one day.

Koshetz: And as you can see that several of them are quite nasty threat items you can be sure that you don’t want the passenger next to you to have those items.

And then there are the real weapons.

“Pepper spray and miniature stun guns, they are just frowned upon,” said Gulfport Police Lt. Carl Gangemi.

Especially when they are hidden or disguised.

“So something like that would be a stun gun that looks just like a cell phone but in fact, there’s a stun gun inside of it or a stun gun that looks like a flashlight,” said Koshetz.

And you need to keep in mind those gift items that you might not realize could be used as a weapon, they need to go into your checked bag.

This year, the Transportation Security Administration found a record 11 guns at the Gulfport Biloxi International Airport security gate, State-wide, a record 36 guns were found.

“For instance, if you’ve just bought a brand-new hammer and you thought for some reason you needed to take this on your trip well then we’ll walk you out of the checkpoint and you can put it in your checked bag so that you don’t have to give up this wonderful hammer when you’re heading out,” said Koshetz.

One of the more useful tips from the TSA is to empty your pockets into your carry-on bag so you don’t run the risk of forgetting something at the security checkpoint.

“Cell phones, or your iPad or in fact, IDs,” said Koshetz.

So be sure to follow these TSA tips and you can have a pleasant flying experience this Christmas season.

When you check your bag, you must declare that you have a weapon in the checked bag. The airline will issue a document to pack with the gun to make sure there are no security hassles.

And if you still “forgot” to properly pack your gun...and you got to the airport soon enough, there are a couple of stores near the airport that sell gun cases and locks.

