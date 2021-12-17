Coastal Mississippi Wildcats hold practice at MGM Park

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coastal Mississippi Wildcats are a homeschool sports association dedicated to giving homeschooled kids the opportunity to play organized, competitive sports. They began their track and cross country programs back in January, and began their baseball program behind the passion of the late Jeff Page, who was the director and head coach before passing away this past September. On Thursday, The Shuckers opened their gates for the Wildcats to practice in their home stadium in preparation for their first-ever season, and continuing to build on coach Page’s dream.

“We’re out here carrying on his legacy and what he started,” director Jim Davison said. “It’s tough, but seeing this kids out here every day and the effort they’re putting in, and we’re very fortunate to have coach Sorenson with us now, who knew Jeff and is carrying on his legacy.”

