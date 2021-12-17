Biloxi firefighters collecting toys for Kentucky children
The deadline to drop off a new, unwrapped toy is 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19.
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s going to be a difficult Christmas for some families in the mid-south following deadly tornadoes. But you have chance to brighten the sprits of children in the heartland.
The Biloxi Fire Department is collecting toys to deliver to kids in Kentucky for Christmas, and they need your help. You can drop off a new, unwrapped toy at any Biloxi fire station between now and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. Cash is not being accepted, but you can drop off a gift card for a major retailer, and they’ll make sure it gets into the right hands.
Station 1 – Central Fire Station, 170 Porter Ave.
Station 2 – Jacquet (East End) Fire Station, 274 Howard Ave.
Station 3 – Ohr (Back Bay) Fire Station, 784 Elder Street
Station 4 – Lee Chinn Fire Station, 168 Veterans Ave.
Station 5 – Bay Vista Fire Station, 2499 Pass Road
Station 6 – Popp’s Ferry Fire Station, 2139 Popp’s Ferry Road
Station 7 – Fire Station, 1656 Popp’s Ferry Road
Station 8 – Woolmarket Fire Station, 8479 Woolmarket Road
Station 9 –Barthes-Sentel Fire Station, 9370 Oaklawn Road
Station 10 – Rousseau Fire Station, 12007 Old Hwy. 67
The Christmas for Kentucky toy drive is being organized by a group of retired firefighters, many of whom remember the kindness South Mississippians were shown after Hurricane Katrina’s destruction in 2005.
Picayune firefighters are also holding a relief drive for Kentucky, if you’re closer to Pearl River County and are able to donate. Details on that collection can be found here: https://www.wlox.com/2021/12/16/picayune-collecting-goods-kentucky-tornado-victims/
