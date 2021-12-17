WLOX Careers
Biloxi firefighters collecting toys for Kentucky children

The deadline to drop off a new, unwrapped toy is 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s going to be a difficult Christmas for some families in the mid-south following deadly tornadoes. But you have chance to brighten the sprits of children in the heartland.

The Biloxi Fire Department is collecting toys to deliver to kids in Kentucky for Christmas, and they need your help. You can drop off a new, unwrapped toy at any Biloxi fire station between now and 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. Cash is not being accepted, but you can drop off a gift card for a major retailer, and they’ll make sure it gets into the right hands.

Station 1 – Central Fire Station, 170 Porter Ave.

Station 2 – Jacquet (East End) Fire Station, 274 Howard Ave.

Station 3 – Ohr (Back Bay) Fire Station, 784 Elder Street

Station 4 – Lee Chinn Fire Station, 168 Veterans Ave.

Station 5 – Bay Vista Fire Station, 2499 Pass Road

Station 6 – Popp’s Ferry Fire Station, 2139 Popp’s Ferry Road

Station 7 – Fire Station, 1656 Popp’s Ferry Road

Station 8 – Woolmarket Fire Station, 8479 Woolmarket Road

Station 9 –Barthes-Sentel Fire Station, 9370 Oaklawn Road

Station 10 – Rousseau Fire Station, 12007 Old Hwy. 67

The Christmas for Kentucky toy drive is being organized by a group of retired firefighters, many of whom remember the kindness South Mississippians were shown after Hurricane Katrina’s destruction in 2005.

The Christmas for Kentucky toy drive, announced yesterday and continuing through Sunday at 6 p.m., kicked off with a...

Posted by City of Biloxi on Thursday, December 16, 2021

Picayune firefighters are also holding a relief drive for Kentucky, if you’re closer to Pearl River County and are able to donate. Details on that collection can be found here: https://www.wlox.com/2021/12/16/picayune-collecting-goods-kentucky-tornado-victims/

