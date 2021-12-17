WLOX Careers
Authorities investigating homicide in Harrison County

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating a homicide in Harrison County.

The body of a man was found on Highway 15 south of Posey Bridge Road, according to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson.

Deputies say the victim is a black man between the ages of 17 and 24. As of now, details are limited but this story will be updated once more information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5897

