911 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported Friday in Mississippi

One new death and 50 new cases were reported in the six lower counties on Friday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 911 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths in the state on Friday. The number of new cases is the total reported from 3pm Wednesday to 3pm Thursday.

In the six lower counties, 50 new cases were reported in the following counties: Jackson County (22), Harrison County (18), Pearl River County (6), Hancock County (3), Stone County (1), and George County (0). One new death was reported in Harrison County.

As of Dec. 16 at 3pm, there have been a total of 522,455 cases and 10,354 deaths reported in Mississippi.

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George512480739
Hancock78861327215
Harrison35,25456253779
Jackson25,05639328541
Pearl River981324421042
Stone3676668814
As of Dec. 16 at 3pm, there have been a total of 522,455 cases and 10,354 deaths reported in Mississippi.(MSDH)

As of Dec. 15, there were 255 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 78 were in the ICU and 49 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 47% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated as of Nov. 24. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5000
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

