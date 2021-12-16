WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Trash swirls over neighborhood in Colorado windstorm

By KUSA staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARVADA, Colo. (KUSA) - Anyone who stood outside Wednesday could’ve become a trash collector.

“I went to get a package for my friend off her porch and I got pelted with paper in my face,” Jennifer Shelton said.

She said Leyden Rock can be lovely, but when the wind is blowing up to 90 mph, it feels less like an neighborhood and more like an extension of the nearby landfill.

“There’s tons of trash flying around. It looks like a tornado,” Shelton said.

She went outside to check the status of her Christmas decorations, which blended in with the decor from the dump.

“They’re kind of trashed,” Shelton said.

Gusty days are a given out here, but memories of this one will stick.

“We’ve been here four years. I’ve lived in Arvada my whole life, and it’s never, ever been this bad,” Shelton said.

All anyone can do is wait for the winds to come down - and the trash, too.

“It looks like you’re in a ... I don’t know ... a trash bin,” she said.

Copyright 2021 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses told police the victim was walking eastbound on the railroad tracks and did not...
29-year-old man killed in fatal Ocean Springs train crash
Ashley Sadler is a single mother of four and a server at Phoenicia's in downtown Ocean Springs....
‘I’m just in awe’: Servers at Coast restaurant surprised with generous $2,000 tip
Witnesses: Woman shot on Beasley Road
Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot multiple times on Beasley Road
A photo taken by a student Wednesday that appeared to show a firearm at Gulfport High was not...
Gulfport High: Social media photo of gun was prop for class
Highway 90 in Biloxi is back open after a traffic accident Thursday morning caused the...
Hwy. 90 in Biloxi back open after traffic accident

Latest News

A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...
At least 5 dead as Midwest rocked by hurricane-force winds
FILE - Demonstrators supporting Tibetans, Uyghurs and Hong Kongers take part in a protest...
Congress approves import ban targeting forced labor in China
Protesters demand the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
All members of US missionary group freed by kidnappers in Haiti, police say
A new program at Mississippi prisons will give inmates more opportunities for a high-paying...
Mississippi training inmates for welding careers
The remaining missionaries kidnapped in Haiti have been released by the gang allegedly...
Remaining missionaries kidnapped in Haiti released