TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound lanes blocked on Hwy. 90 in Biloxi due to crash

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Expect delays if you’re driving in Biloxi this morning. Authorities are working a crash on Highway 90 that has both westbound lanes closed at the Rodenberg Avenue intersection.

According to police, debris is strewn across the highway due to the two-vehicle crash. One person is reportedly injured.

No other information is available at this time. We will update this story as we learn more.

Crash on US 90 at Rodenberg Ave in Harrison County has ALL westbound lanes BLOCKED. Map Impact: https://t.co/F4qzEKMuwU #MShwys — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) December 16, 2021

