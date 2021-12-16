TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound lanes blocked on Hwy. 90 in Biloxi due to crash
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Expect delays if you’re driving in Biloxi this morning. Authorities are working a crash on Highway 90 that has both westbound lanes closed at the Rodenberg Avenue intersection.
According to police, debris is strewn across the highway due to the two-vehicle crash. One person is reportedly injured.
No other information is available at this time. We will update this story as we learn more.
